Sha’Carri Richardson Was Suspended For A Positive Cannabis Test. Seriously?

"Cannabis prohibition is a human rights issue that we need to address," says Dasheeda Dawson, a molecular biologist and Cannabis Program Supervisor for the City of Portland, OR. "Cannabis prohibition destroyed communities for decades and has caused countless athletes to lose promising careers simply because we choose to accept the lies perpetuated by the War on Drugs. In the state of Oregon, where the trials are taking place, cannabis is legal for both medical and adult-use. And, as the wave of legalization hits globally and billions of dollars generated from conscious cannabis consumption, I wonder what the US Olympic Committee will say to all of the world-class athletes, like Sha'Carri, that [are] harmed out of sheer ignorance. Hopefully, it's more than just a paltry apology."