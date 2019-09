Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About The Clinton Foundation

Did anyone who donated money to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state receive an unfair advantage? That's the question critics and journalists are asking this week as yet another controversy emerges from the Democratic presidential candidate's emails New emails released as part of a lawsuit filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch show that Clinton and her top aides met with multiple people who donated to the Clinton Foundation while she was a senior Obama administration official. In addition, at least half of the people with private interests (people who were outside of government) who met with Clinton gave money to the foundation, an Associated Press investigation found. State Department Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner said in a press briefing on Monday that the emails did not show any wrongdoing or bias, and that "there wasn’t a single channel for access" to Clinton. He added: "There was nothing that we have seen that implied any kind of untoward relationship."But the news had already drawn ire from her Republican opponent."No issue better illustrates how corrupt my opponent is than her pay-for-play scandals as secretary of state," Donald Trump told voters in the swing state of Ohio on Monday."Her foundation took in large payments from major corporations and wealthy individuals, foreign and domestic, all while she was secretary of state," the GOP nominee continued.Clinton's campaign fired back."The foundation has already laid out the unprecedented steps the charity will take if Hillary Clinton becomes president," Hillary for America Chair John Podesta said in a statement "[Donald Trump] must commit to fully divesting himself from all of his business conflicts to ensure that he is not letting his own financial interests affect decisions made by his potential administration," Podesta added.So, what is the Clinton Foundation, what issues does it work on, and did donors receive favorable treatment from the then-secretary of state? Refinery29 breaks down what you need to know about the controversy.