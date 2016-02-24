The 5 Things You Need To Know About Obama's Plan To Finally Close Gitmo

What's the difference between trying people using military commissions vs. in federal court?

Currently, 10 prisoners are in various stages of military commission hearings. Five of these men are accused of various crimes during the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. They have yet to enter pleas, meaning that their cases are still in pre-trial hearings. Some estimates project that the actual trials might not start until 2020, while others suggest dates even beyond that.



The hearings have hit several snags in part because the trials are working in unchartered legal territory. The grievances of the defense counsel also make for a long list; key among them — government secrecy given the various levels of classification



More men have died at Guantánamo — nine — than have been convicted by the courts (eight). And most of the convictions have been vacated in part or in full during another review.



By contrast, U.S. federal courts have convicted terrorists like Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who are currently being held in maximum-security prisons on U.S. soil. "Supermax" prisoners spend some 23 hours a day in solitary confinement. Since September 11, 2001, there have been nearly 500 convictions in federal court on terrorism-related charges.



"This isn't Minority Report," Warner said, referencing the film that uses technology to convict people before they have actually committed a crime. "Prosecute men for what they have done. America does not detain men for what they might do."



Martin Reardon, a senior vice president at the Soufan Group, an intelligence and risk consultancy, told Refinery29 he had similar thoughts.



"For those detainees who can be prosecuted, either by military commission or in the civilian courts, bring the full weight of our justice system down on them. But after 14 years of incarceration, the vast majority of the remaining detainees face no charges whatsoever, yet are somehow deemed 'too dangerous to release.' That’s a dangerous precedent no matter where they’re kept," Reardon said.