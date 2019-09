"I kiss my grits Fox News!!!" Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani wrote in his latest batch of letters to his lawyer from the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.Here's the backstory: Al-Afghani used to have a profile on the dating website Match.com, until Fox News called his lawyer for an interview and asked Match for comment. His profile was suddenly taken down. And though it’s not clear what role — if any — Fox played in the incident, al-Afghani seems to blame the network for dashing his hopes for online romance."What the hell!!! Fox News pulled the plug on my Match.com profile? Maybe their anchors will write me. They [are] good to look at but not much upstairs," al-Afghani wrote on Dec. 16 in a batch of letters that have since been declassified and shared with Refinery29 by his lawyer, Carlos Warner, with al-Afghani's permission.Al-Afghani, who is the last known detainee to arrive at Guantánamo, is one of 15 "high-value detainees" still at the controversial site . He has been described by the U.S. as a senior member of al-Qaida and a "senior aide to Osama bin Laden," but has never actually been charged with a crime. Yet nor has he been cleared for release, which places him in a state of legal limbo, with little hope of getting out anytime soon.In the meantime, al-Afghani meets regularly with Warner, a federal public defender from Chicago who has represented him since 2009. In prison, he stays up to date on U.S. culture and trends. For example, al-Afghani wrote that he was pleased about TV star Caitlyn Jenner's transition "because people are born how they are." But he was perplexed by her political leanings: "How is she a Republican? They want to take her rights away." He has also told Warner that he is a fan of "Gangnam Style" and would like to make his own version, but "cannot because of my [shackles]."