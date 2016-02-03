Tell us how al-Afghani's now-defunct dating profiles came about. Why did he choose Match.com over other sites?

"Around 2010 or so, which was before Tinder launched their app, Rahim was asking, 'How do people date in the United States?' I said, 'Well, in the usual way, but now they do a lot of it online. There is online for everything.' I told him about the biggest [online-dating websites], which at the time were Match.com and Plenty of Fish. [Rahim] said, 'Why don’t you put me on there?' I said, 'That will be interesting.'"



He doesn't have internet access, is that correct?

"He has no access."



Which dating site did he want to start with?

"We started with Plenty of Fish, because it is totally free. So we go through Plenty of Fish, and their questionnaire is asking questions like his exact birth date, his [astrological] sign, where was he last. And we realized that a lot of those questions were classified. Rahim said, 'How can my sign be classified?' [Ed. note: Information about Camp 7 is highly classified. It’s off-limits to journalists and said to be similar to a "super-max" prison in the U.S.]



"So then, we put him on Match.com, and they send you your daily matches every day. I would print those out and bring them to [Guantánamo], and we were laughing and laughing about them."