Paul Manafort has resigned from the Trump campaign, two days after he was replaced as campaign manager. The news, first reported by The Washington Post , was confirmed by the Trump campaign. Ahead, a look at some of the controversies that plagued the top Trump aide.Donald Trump's campaign confirmed a slew of job changes early Wednesday, including elevating advisor Kellyanne Conway to replace Paul Manafort as campaign manager. Manafort, who took the helm of the campaign earlier this summer, will remain on board as campaign chairman, The New York Times reports. Trump has also hired a Breitbart News executive, Stephen Bannon. The news comes days after Manafort's ties to politicians in Ukraine came under scrutiny once again. Read more about that controversy ahead.This story was originally published on August 16, 2016."I have never received a single 'off-the-books cash payment'...nor have I ever done work for the governments of Ukraine or Russia."That statement didn't come from a political thriller — it came from the man in charge of running Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Paul Manafort, 67, was responding to a new report from The New York Times citing "$12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments" that Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators say the American strategist received from the country's former pro-Russia party.The report has once again brought scrutiny to Manafort's political ties and experience outside the United States and Trump's positions on policy related to Russia.As the Times notes:"Mr. Manafort’s involvement with moneyed interests in Russia and Ukraine had previously come to light. But as American relationships there become a rising issue in the presidential campaign — from Mr. Trump’s favorable statements about Mr. Putin and his annexation of Crimea to the suspected Russian hacking of Democrats’ emails — an examination of Mr. Manafort’s activities offers new details of how he mixed politics and business out of public view and benefited from powerful interests now under scrutiny by the new government in Kiev."Manafort has refuted the paper's story, saying his work was legitimate and that the suggestion that he "accepted cash payments is unfounded, silly and nonsensical."Still, Hillary Clinton’s campaign was among those wasting no time in jumping on the report, with manager Robby Mook saying it showed “more troubling connections between Donald Trump’s team and pro-Kremlin elements in Ukraine.”Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, added fuel to the fire, becoming one of the first people to tweet out the story. (Lewandowski, who was reportedly ousted because of infighting with Manafort, told CNN Monday morning he circulated the report to show anti-Trump media bias.)Here are three key things to know about Manafort's work and the latest allegations:Manafort has had a long track record in Republican politics. As a student at Georgetown, he helped found a group for young GOP activists called the "Kiddie Corps," as Fortune notes.

He went on to make a name for himself helping the likes of Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and later George H. W. Bush and Bob Dole.In the 1980s, Manafort left the world of campaigns to cofound his own political firm, Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly. And over the years Manafort, working as a lobbyist, has been tied to his share of questionable clients