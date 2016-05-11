It was an early indication of the significant barriers she would face. She lightly rebuffed them, saying that the pants would suit her just fine.



"I just didn’t think I would be able to run [in a skirt]," she told Refinery29.



Elman didn't grow up with aims of joining the army. In fact, she is the youngest of three daughters born to a well-known Somali human rights activist, Elman Ali Ahmed. His slogan was, “Put down the gun, take up the pen” — Qoriga dhig Qalinka Qaado — Elman noted with a hint of amusement in her voice.



Following the collapse of the Siad Barre military regime in 1991, Somalia became engulfed in civil war. Soon after, Elman’s mother, Fartuun, took her girls to Canada. Her husband stayed behind and, in 1996, he was assassinated in the night — shot in the back. The family believes he was targeted because he worked to save children from warlords.



Over the years, members of the family returned to Somalia and opened the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre in Mogadishu to carry out the legacy of Elman’s father. The center works to counter violent extremism and provide reintegration and rehabilitation support. They also began programs for victims of gender-based violence. Elman, who remained in Canada to finish her education, began to visit and volunteer, teaching English to girls who had been victimized by terror groups. Some of them were younger than Elman, and some were her age.



“I had a reality shock,” Elman said, adding that she didn’t realize just how bad things were in her ancestral homeland.