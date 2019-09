People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Melania Trump's $51K Coat

Melania Trump’s most ardent supporters in the fashion industry thus far have been the designers behind Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian label was the first major brand to enthusiastically promote that the First Lady was wearing its designs earlier this week, when it regrammed Stefano Gabbana’s posts of Trump wearing D&G while meeting the Pope to the brand’s official Instagram account. The admiration is clearly mutual, as FLOTUS has worn the label while accompanying President Trump to stops in numerous countries over the past week, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Italy. She was also decked out in Dolce & Gabbana for her first official White House portrait , as well throughout the campaign trail. So, it’s not all that surprising that she wore the Italian label again — but her latest getup is eliciting quite the reactions on Twitter.