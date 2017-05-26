People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Melania Trump's $51K Coat

Melania Trump’s most ardent supporters in the fashion industry thus far have been the designers behind Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian label was the first major brand to enthusiastically promote that the First Lady was wearing its designs earlier this week, when it regrammed Stefano Gabbana’s posts of Trump wearing D&G while meeting the Pope to the brand’s official Instagram account. The admiration is clearly mutual, as FLOTUS has worn the label while accompanying President Trump to stops in numerous countries over the past week, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Italy. She was also decked out in Dolce & Gabbana for her first official White House portrait, as well throughout the campaign trail. So, it’s not all that surprising that she wore the Italian label again — but her latest getup is eliciting quite the reactions on Twitter.
While the ready-to-wear label’s designs can frequently have four-figure price tags, the Dolce & Gabbana piece she wore in today is substantially pricier — $51,500, to be exact. The collarless jacket, festooned with multicolored, 3-D flowers, is from the label’s fall 2017 collection. Melania wore the silk coat draped over her shoulders, atop an ivory shift dress, during the last day of the President’s world tour (the final leg is for the G7 summit, held in Sicily today). She carried a matching clutch, complete with a bejeweled clasp, that’s comparatively less expensive, though still rings in at four figures, clocking in at $1,630.
Some users pointed out the irony of how the exorbitant piece has been received in contrast to a far-less-expensive, yet still four-figure designer looks worn by Michelle Obama during her time in the White House. (Scrutiny over wardrobe pricing doesn’t solely apply to First Ladies: During Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, she was criticized for her $12K Armani jacket...that actually cost $7K, technically speaking.)
Below, check out some of the Twitter reactions to Melania’s exquisite but, yes, expensive look.
When Michelle Obama wore a $2,000 dress it was a scandal, when Melania Trump wears a $51,000 coat it's some kind of a win apparently. pic.twitter.com/qKl5GnuQoL— Schooley (@Rschooley) May 26, 2017
Melania Trump visits Sicily, wears $51,500 designer jacket - who cares? We know she can afford it. Not tax payer $https://t.co/NKHKtNfOWU— Liana Kerzner (@redlianak) May 26, 2017
Breitbart used to be so outraged by Michelle Obama clothing costs. Weird that they're silent when Melania Trump wears a $51,000(!) coat. pic.twitter.com/KHTqReJA6R— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 26, 2017
First Lady Melania #Trump blossoms in Sicily, Italy wearing a floral Dolce & Gabbana coat with matching floral clutch... FABULOUS! pic.twitter.com/tFsagtsJb9— John Binder ? (@JxhnBinder) May 26, 2017
Melania Trump wore a coat that costs more than most Americans earn in a year https://t.co/7nWksRamja pic.twitter.com/CpETo845Lz— Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 26, 2017
