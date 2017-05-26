People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Melania Trump's £40K Coat

While the ready-to-wear label’s designs can frequently have four-figure price tags, the Dolce & Gabbana piece she wore in today is substantially pricier — $51,500 (£41,200), to be exact. The collarless jacket, festooned with multicoloured, 3-D flowers, is from the label’s fall 2017 collection. Melania wore the silk coat draped over her shoulders, atop an ivory shift dress, during the last day of the President’s world tour (the final leg is for the G7 summit, held in Sicily today). She carried a matching clutch, complete with a bejewelled clasp, that’s comparatively less expensive, though still rings in at four figures, clocking in at £1,305.