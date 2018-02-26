Dolce & Gabbana sure knows how to whip up an Instagram frenzy. Running an hour behind schedule for its fall/winter 2018 show, named 'Fashion Devotion,' at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday, when the first pieces finally came onto the catwalk, every phone in the house lit up. But there were no models to be seen. In their place? Drones. The flying tech emerged from Dolce & Gabbana's 'gates of heaven' (a fitting set for the collection's religious message) showcasing a new range of top-handled chain-detailed bags in red, black, and white with jewel-encrusted heart clasps.