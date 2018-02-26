Wearing sparkling tiaras, souped-up dinner jackets, and embellished ruched dresses, Dolce & Gabbana's models for the evening looked at home amid the luxury and extravagance of it all – it could have easily been a debutantes' ball. The brand has made clear its fixation with the Insta-worthy faces of 'millennials' and Gen Z, with its SS18 campaign featuring Jude Law's son Rafferty, YouTuber Cameron Dallas (who has a cool 20.8m Instagram following), and Bea Fresson. The campaign also included their Instagram handles, because what's the point of being shot by one of the world's biggest fashion houses if people can't give you a follow afterwards?