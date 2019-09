The annual fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute in New York is one of the most talked-about shows in the art calendar, while the launch party – a.k.a. the Met Gala – is one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year. The theme of the upcoming exhibition, opening in May 2018, has just been revealed and it's set to make next year's event more of a talking point than ever before. According to WWD, 'fashion and religion' will be the theme of next year’s exhibition, focusing on the relationship between designers, devotion and divinity.