At a time when political activism is prevalent on the catwalk as well as in the media, an exhibition about religion and fashion is both a pertinent and provocative choice of theme. Throughout fashion history, numerous designers and brands have incorporated religious iconography into their collections, from Riccardo Tisci, who revisited Christian motifs throughout his tenure at Givenchy, to Dolce & Gabbana's continued use of images of the Madonna and the crucifix. Back in 2007, Jean Paul Gaultier's spring couture collection featured trompe l'oeil stained glass windows, halos and gowns that resembled monastic robes. More recently, Christopher Kane's SS17 collection, which celebrated his 10th anniversary showing at LFW, included iconography of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, the patron saint of his childhood school, Taylor High, in Scotland.