Each season at fashion month, we're treated to a glimpse of the mind's eye of London's most brilliant designers. Whether they're refreshing established brands for a contemporary audience, at the helm of houses that preserve tradition and craftsmanship, or are an emerging voice helping to keep our city at the cutting edge of fashion, it's always fascinating to see just what makes a designer tick. Some draw on their personal experiences to inspire new collections, others look to the cultural climate, and there are those who become fixated on a moment in time and run with it.
This season, designers' muses included strong women from history, cult literary figures, and theatrical films, proving that inspiration really can come from anywhere. Click through to find the cultural references running throughout the shows at London Fashion Week, and how they impacted our favourite designers' collections.