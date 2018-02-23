Each season at fashion month, we're treated to a glimpse of the mind's eye of London's most brilliant designers. Whether they're refreshing established brands for a contemporary audience, at the helm of houses that preserve tradition and craftsmanship, or are an emerging voice helping to keep our city at the cutting edge of fashion, it's always fascinating to see just what makes a designer tick. Some draw on their personal experiences to inspire new collections, others look to the cultural climate, and there are those who become fixated on a moment in time and run with it.