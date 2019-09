Dolce & Gabbana Has A Message For Its Haters

Now, Gabbana (and his line) has a message for anyone who disagrees with his decision to dress the First Lady — and it comes in the form of a $245 tee. This week, D&G launched a T-shirt design ( available on its website for both men and women ), emblazoned with a red heart, its name, and the hashtag #Boycott, which, according to the company, was "created in response to many comments on social media calling for a boycott of the brand." It also notes that the tops were "meant in an ironic tone — and not to be taken so seriously or literally."