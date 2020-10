Jill Biden’s Matching Floral Dress & Face Mask Was A Bright Spot During The Debate

While this is speculation, there is something to be said about Dr. Biden wearing a floral-print dress. According to Pro Flowers , the pink rose, which is prominently featured on the dress, is a symbol of “grace and elegance” that is often used as a token of “admiration and appreciation,” which she embodied post-debate when walking on stage and congratulating her husband with a warm hug and a kiss. ( Social media was quick to point out that, during the embrace, the President and the First Lady stood next to each other in the chilliest of manners.) There’s also the White House rose garden , whose blooming flowers, to the disappointment of many , were ripped out in favor of a less lively design by the current First Lady. While the hope is that Dr. Biden will restore the garden to its former glory for now people can bask in the beauty of her floral dress.