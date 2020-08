Amid the excitement (terror?) of the Republican National Convention, First Lady Melania Trump has taken the time to redesign the White House's Rose Garden ahead of her Tuesday evening address. In late July, Trump announced that she would be overhauling the existing Rose Garden , which was cemented in 1962 by Jackie Kennedy. Critics were skeptical of this decision — not just because it was announced during the second coronavirus wave and mass unemployment in the U.S. Now that the results are finally here, many are wondering, what exactly happened to our rose garden?