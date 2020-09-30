Jill Biden Wore The Same Dress Not Once But Twice Before The Debate

View this post on Instagram

What a surprise and honor to see that at last night’s debate Dr Jill Biden repurposed a GH dress she wore three years ago. Climate change is the biggest threat we are facing as a species. Sadly what we lost we can’t recover (60% of wild life in 50 years) but we can preserve and restore. We need the policy to do it and there is only one side right now unfortunately that is willing to admit what is real against all scientific proof. Vote this November