Dolce & Gabbana Kitchen Appliances Are Coming To A Store Near You

Update: Last year, Dolce & Gabbana announced that it had teamed up with SMEG to create a new collection of fashionable small appliances called "Sicily Is My Love." Finally, the collection will soon be available in the U.S. at Williams Sonoma and Neiman Marcus.
Starting in March, the Sicily Is My Love breakfast set, which includes the Citrus Juicer, the 2-Slice Toaster and Electric Kettle will be available for purchase. Each of those appliances can be pre-ordered right now from Neiman Marcus. With the Dolce & Gabbana name attached, these kitchen gadgets have a pretty steep price tag attached. Each item in the breakfast set costs $600. The rest of the collection, including the blender, mixer, juicer, and espresso machine, will be available at both stores later this year and will surely cost quite a bit as well.
Take a look ahead to view the full Sicily Is My Love collection and see if you think the price might be worth it for a gorgeous addition to your kitchen.
This story was originally published on April 17, 2017.
As much as we might want to, most of us don’t get a many — or any — chances to wear designer labels. Dolce & Gabbana’s newest collaboration, however, will give fans a very practical way to sport its gorgeous designs in everyday life. D&G has teamed up with SMEG, the Italian home appliance company, to roll out a line of truly beautiful small kitchen appliances.
The collection is called "Sicily Is My Love," and the designs are an ode to Southern Italy, which Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana both call home. D&G’s announcement about the collaboration states that each of the new products will be decorated to reflect Sicilian folklore and will include important symbols such as lemons, prickly pears, and acanthus leaves.
This isn't the first time Dolce & Gabbana has worked with SMEG. According to D&G's website, last year the two companies created 100 hand painted refrigerators for Salone Del Mobile, a design fair in Milan. This line was also jaw-droppingly beautiful, but each one-of-a-kind fridge cost £36,000 (over $46,00), including delivery and installation. Take a look ahead to see a few items from the collection.