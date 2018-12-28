Build Your Dream Kitchen In 2019 With These Budget-Friendly Buys

What does your dream kitchen look like? The kitchen of our dreams is massive and flooded with natural light. It has counter space for days. Most importantly, it has a gleaming gadget lineup that spans the likes of KitchenAid mixers to Miele espresso makers. Our dream kitchen is all splashes of stainless steel and pops of ceramic pastel perfection. In reality, we don't have the $$$ for that. Or do we?
Even though the sleek culinary contraptions that we love cost big bucks, that doesn't mean we necessarily have to settle for cheap and clunky alternatives. To prove it, we scoured Amazon for top-rated replacements: gadgets that look chic but cost a fraction of the "nicer" options' price. So, don't give up on your kitchen dreams just yet, because ahead we've lined up ten amazing and budget-friendly alternates; champagne-colored food processors, retro toasters, and quality blenders (each under $100). Scroll on and holiday shop for yourself or a foodie friend!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.