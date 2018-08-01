Cherries Are Officially Fashion's Favorite Fruit

No, it's not just you — we've been seeing cherries everywhere lately. I remember the moment I realized that I, too, was obsessed with this cutesy red fruit. I was late-night scrolling through Depop when I found myself searching random keywords just to see what I could find. "Cherries" was one of them, and from there the floodgates opened. Every time I opened Instagram, it seemed like another blogger was sporting one of Réalisation Par's many cherry-print dresses and blouses.
What is it about cherries that makes earrings, handbags, dresses, and more so sell-able? We're guessing it's because they're the perfect mix of sexy and vintage — a print that's just retro enough to be irresistible to It girls everywhere. If you haven't yet integrated fashion's favorite fruit into your wardrobe, click through for a few picks we're currently obsessed with. One scroll through the slideshow ahead, and we bet you won't be able to resist these fun pieces either.
