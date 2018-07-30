These Ruffled Dresses Were Made For Instagram

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
If you thought the gingham trend might be reaching its saturation point, this might be its saving grace. You've probably seen Innika Choo's ruffled, cascading dress all over your Instagram feed without even realizing it — in fact, we can't help but think her pieces were made specifically for the 'gram.
But gingham isn't the only thing the brand is doing right — its detailed embroidery, hard-wear fabric, and slouchy cuts mean these dresses are the kind of wardrobe staples that last for generations (the brand even sells kid versions of its frocks) And, if you couldn't tell by the sunshine-y look of the clothes, the designer is Australian and currently based out of Bali. Talk about a lifestyle we can get behind.
Whether you take a spin or just stand pretty for a mirror selfie, all we can say is a dress this good is meant to be seen — and worn again and again. Click on to see these photogenic frocks in action and click here to shop them for yourself. But be warned: They sell out, fast.