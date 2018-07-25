15 Summer Neons That Don't Scream Electronic Music Festival

Like crop tops or cut-offs, certain trends feel like they're designated for those aged a number that ends with -teen. And that's exactly how we feel about neon. One thought of the word and we're transported to our days at Electric Daisy Carnival, wearing short-shorts, bikini tops, a whole lot of glitter. Cringe. But this summer is proving that neon isn't just reserved for raving. In fact, it can be done in a way that feels the exact opposite.
Here's how: 1) Steer clear of spandex and opt for linen or silk. 2) Move away from catsuits and stick to flowing dresses and high-waisted jeans. When you're mindful of silhouette, it lets the color do all the talking. And whether you embrace it head-to-toe or ease into the trend with a bold accessory, neons are the perfect way to give a little color a try before we accidentally end up wearing grays and blacks all fall and winter long.
From the lime green we still can't believe is catching on to energizing pinks and pops of orange, click on for 15 pieces that'll have you rethinking neon from here on out.