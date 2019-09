15 Summer Neons That Don't Scream Electronic Music Festival

Like crop tops or cut-offs, certain trends feel like they're designated for those aged a number that ends with -teen. And that's exactly how we feel about neon. One thought of the word and we're transported to our days at Electric Daisy Carnival, wearing short-shorts, bikini tops, a whole lot of glitter. Cringe. But this summer is proving that neon isn't just reserved for raving. In fact, it can be done in a way that feels the exact opposite.