Shop It Forward: 7 Brands Making It Easy to Donate to The ACLU

Now, more than ever, it's important to open the discussion on how our purchasing power — a.k.a where we decide to spend our money and what we decide to spend it on — impacts the world around us. While we're aware of how tempting it is to hide from the chaos, there are so many ways — big and small — that we can raise money, awareness, and support for the organizations that are fighting each and every day for our human rights. When it comes to giving back, everyone has their thing. This is ours.