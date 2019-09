20 Wedding Gifts Real Women Actually Used — From Registry To Surprise

As much as we may dream about weddings , from our own to the ceremonies of others, the actual days leading up to said events can be a stressful shit-storm for everyone involved. Preparing for these momentous occasions is like chipping away at a Rubik's cube — with gifts making up an entire side of the colorful puzzle. Whether you need to strategize your own registry or plot the perfect present for another couple, coming up with the right gifting material isn't always a piece of [over-priced wedding] cake. So, to simplify the process, we went straight to the been-there-done-that hitched sources for their most experienced-giftee opinions.