A Monogrammed Necklace Is The Easiest Thoughtful Gift In The Game

When it comes to holiday shopping there is one quality that makes for the ultimate gift-giving moment: thoughtfulness. As the clichè goes, that truly is what counts. What better way then, to knock off this goal than a personalized gift that features your giftee's initials monogrammed on a necklace? Not only is it a great wardrobe addition, its something that shows that you picked the gift out just for the person you're giving it to.
The best part is that whether you're looking to go full Carrie Bradshaw with a simple nameplate, or something a little more extravagant with diamond initials there really is a style — and a price point — for everyone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.