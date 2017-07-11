A wedding guestbook is possibly one of the most enduring keepsakes to hold onto from your big day. It's a tangible way to preserve everyone's best wishes for your happy union — one that can potentially bring more joy to revisit, compared to a registry gift or cash contribution for your honeymoon.
Passing around a wedding guestbook at your ceremony can feel oddly similar to having everyone sign your yearbook before school's out for the summer. There are endless options out there, but we recommend looking for one that communicates the tone of the occasion, with a nod to your personality as a couple. Ahead, we rounded up the most elegant options for your guests to show their love with ink — paper not always required.