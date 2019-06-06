11 Bridal Headbands That Are Perfect For Your Big Day

It doesn't really matter how or when or where you're getting married, whether it's your parents' backyard, a glamorous destination, or City Hall — there are always countless tiny details to consider before saying "I do." Once you've got the venue, the dress, and (most importantly) the food figured out, it's time to turn your attention to one of the finer details: your hair.
Whether you're wearing your hair up or down, long or short, curly or straight, your bridal beauty look could always use a fancy hair accessory that adds some extra sparkle to your look on the big day — and who doesn't want that?
Before you stress about having to hunt down one more thing for your wedding, we've done all the hard work for you. Our suggestion: Skip the clips, pins, and barrettes that tend to slip for a headband that doesn't come with all the fuss. No one should have to think about whether or not their bun is falling apart when they're in the middle of their first dance.
