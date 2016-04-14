Tinder matches that end in marriage are like the unicorns of the dating world: We want to believe they are real, but we've never actually seen one up close. But for New Yorkers Rachel Lamel and Constantine Giavos, it only took a swipe-right and dinner at Blue Ribbon to realize it was true love.
Last August, the couple made it official, gathering friends and family for a stunning destination wedding on the Greek island of Santorini. The pair enlisted celebrity event planner Sofia Crokos to make sure that every detail of their lavish day was on point, and that's precisely what she did. (There were three cakes, you guys. THREE.)
Take a look at the insane snaps from their big day, ahead, and brace yourself — these pics may cause serious FOMO.
Last August, the couple made it official, gathering friends and family for a stunning destination wedding on the Greek island of Santorini. The pair enlisted celebrity event planner Sofia Crokos to make sure that every detail of their lavish day was on point, and that's precisely what she did. (There were three cakes, you guys. THREE.)
Take a look at the insane snaps from their big day, ahead, and brace yourself — these pics may cause serious FOMO.