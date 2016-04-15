10 Extraordinary Places To Get Hitched

Don’t get us wrong, we’re all about the under-the-radar, secluded wedding venues. But there’s also something pretty alluring about getting hitched in a spot that has a little (or a lot) of history behind it. From the New York Public Library to Kensington Palace, there are certain iconic locales that simply stand in a class all their own. And whether you're actually looking for a storied venue in which to tie the knot or are just curious about what's out there, read on for our list of the most famous wedding venues of all time. We can dream, right?
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend