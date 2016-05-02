10 Super Cute Bridesmaid Gift Ideas

They’ve been with you through thick and thin, and now it's finally time to take your team-march down the aisle. And while they're probably overjoyed to be there, it's no secret that being a bridesmaid is tough (and expensive) work. From the bridal shower to the dresses to other random expenses that arise during the process, being in someone else's wedding is a massive commitment. We speak from experience.



So, why not show your girl squad how much you appreciate their support with something they can appreciate: a fun little gift that says, "thank you, slash we’re still friends even after all of this, RIGHT?" And since you can't really ask for their help on this one, we've got you covered with 10 brilliant bridesmaid gift ideas, ahead.