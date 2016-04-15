8 Design Don'ts Every 20-Something Should Avoid

When it comes to decorating our places, we can probably all agree that "winging it" is our general strategy. Sure, we like to keep certain things in mind, you know, like avoiding some decor trends like the plague. But, other errors aren’t so obvious.
For instance, sometimes bigger is better, even in a super small space. We tapped the pros over at Decorist and ATG Stores (along with pretty pics from their epic Seattle showhouse) to school us on mistakes we didn’t even know we were making. Avoid these common pratfalls, and your space will feel bigger, brighter, and better than you ever thought possible.
