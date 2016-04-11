Not to get too sappy or anything, but there’s just something so romantic about a couple saying their wedding vows to the tune of the ocean waves crashing behind them. What can we say? We're total suckers for a pretty beachside ceremony.
If you’re considering getting hitched near the sea, we’ve got some major inspiration ahead. These beach weddings are so idyllic, they'll make you want to hit the coast, post-haste. From a tropical Florida celebration to a winter wedding in foggy Carmel, CA, these seaside nuptials are beyond breathtaking.
