These days, lots of couples are taking a collaborative approach to shopping for an engagement ring. After all, you’ll (hopefully) be wearing this ring for the rest of your life, so you want to make sure it reflects your personal style — and your evolving tastes. But whether you're actually ready to go ring-shopping or you just want to get a sense of what styles appeal to you, you might not know where to start.
Well, how about looking to the stars for guidance? We asked astrologer and writer Christie Craft to walk us through different engagement-ring styles, and explain what types of rings are most compatible with each astrological sign. And, let’s just say her insights are scarily accurate. Ahead, Craft breaks down the best ring shapes, cuts, and stones for every bride — from the flashy Aries to the flip-flopping Gemini.