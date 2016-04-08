Story from Living

These Wedding Videos Are The Best Thing You'll See All Day

Angela Tafoya
There are certain famous wedding videos that will always hold a special place in our hearts. Ahem, we’re looking at you, JK Wedding Entrance Dance. But there are also plenty of lesser-known nuptial moments on YouTube that are just as good (if not better!) than the same viral hits we’ve all seen before.

Ahead, we’ve handpicked a few of our favorite real wedding videos that invoke the full spectrum of human emotions, from heartwarming to hilarious. We’re talking a highly choreographed Beyoncé dance sesh, a bridesmaid's epic rendition of "Ice Ice Baby," and lots more. Got a few minutes (and a few Kleenex) to spare? These are so good.

