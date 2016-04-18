Everyone knows that there is no such thing as a "quick Target run." After popping in for paper towels, you wind up leaving an hour later with $80 worth of merchandise in your cart.
And since Target is pretty much a game-changer when it comes to decorating on a budget, we've rounded up our fave home buys from the big-box store — which will come in handy the next time you're aimlessly wandering the aisles. These finds are not only stylish, they'll leave your guests scratching their heads when you tell them where you got 'em. Yep, it's Target. Ahead, 12 items you won't believe are from the behemoth retailer. Home makeover, anyone?
And since Target is pretty much a game-changer when it comes to decorating on a budget, we've rounded up our fave home buys from the big-box store — which will come in handy the next time you're aimlessly wandering the aisles. These finds are not only stylish, they'll leave your guests scratching their heads when you tell them where you got 'em. Yep, it's Target. Ahead, 12 items you won't believe are from the behemoth retailer. Home makeover, anyone?