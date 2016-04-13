We love a creative workaround, especially when it involves small spaces. (Let’s be real, any measure taken to gain a little more square footage is okay by us.) But we’ll admit that when we first spotted Rebekah Carey of A&B Creative’s #bittyberkeleybungalow on Instagram, we were totally fooled. We would have never guessed that the 200-square-foot space is actually her grandma’s garage.
Not only is the revamp completely flawless (hello, oak floors and exposed beams) and completed on a budget of less than $2,500, but Carey shares the space with her husband and three (three!) dogs. She’s got tiny-house living on lock — and of course a fair share of tips and ideas for small-space dwellers everywhere. Get ready; grandma's house just got a facelift.
Not only is the revamp completely flawless (hello, oak floors and exposed beams) and completed on a budget of less than $2,500, but Carey shares the space with her husband and three (three!) dogs. She’s got tiny-house living on lock — and of course a fair share of tips and ideas for small-space dwellers everywhere. Get ready; grandma's house just got a facelift.