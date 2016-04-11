6 Ikea Hacks You NEED To See

There’s nothing like the feeling of accomplishment that comes along with a DIY effort gone right. While we can’t say that’s ever really happened to us personally, there are people out there that really "nail it" when it comes to interior projects. Which is why we’ve rounded up some of the coolest Ikea hacks we’ve spotted on Instagram.
Think that’s a regular ol’ Lack table? Guess again. It’s somehow morphed into a midcentury cabinet you’d never even think was purchased at the Swedish retailer. Ahead are six inspiring ideas that take Ikea hacks to the next level — and if you're feeling daring, will keep you real busy this week.
