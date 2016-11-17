This Is What It's Really Like To Be Married To A Plastic Surgeon

I did decide to get Botox sparingly, but I'm all about non-surgical solutions to anti-aging. I know that because I'm married to a plastic surgeon, everyone thinks I have everything done under the sun, but there are pictures of me from basically birth until now [that prove otherwise]. I had an umbilical hernia after having the kids that he fixed and he cleaned up my C-section scar, but I haven't had plastic surgery. To me, it just felt too cliché to be an actress, living in Orange County, married to a plastic surgeon — to have lots of silicone in me didn't feel right.



Now, what is concerning as a person in the public eye and as a women who's aging and wants to look her best, is to hear people be critical. People say to me, "Oh you've had so much work done," and I'm like, "Well, I haven't had any work done, but does that mean that I need to?" It's hard.



People always ask if he’s automatically assessing them when he meets them — and the answer is no, he's not. He doesn't pick people apart; he's not judgmental like that. If someone comes to him for a consult, he doesn't say, "So, you're here for your nose?" Because they might not see that as a problem and they might be there to fix something else.



However, people definitely like curbside consults, but he's pretty good at handling it. For me, there's nothing to be jealous of. It's not like I think about my husband seeing naked women all day — it's surgical; they're just body parts. As a matter of fact, his job has ruined any sort of pornographic experience for him. He was at a conference in New Orleans with another plastic surgeon friend of his and they were at a bar where the girls lift their shirts and show their breasts and you throw them beads. And Terry was like, "Oh, she's encapsulated..." They looked at each other and were like, "This is totally lost on us. This is not fun at all." I thought that was so funny.

