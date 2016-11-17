This Is What It’s Really Like To Be Married To A Plastic Surgeon

However, people definitely like curbside consults, but he's pretty good at handling it. For me, there's nothing to be jealous of. It's not like I think about my husband seeing naked women all day — it's surgical; they're just body parts. As a matter of fact, his job has ruined any sort of pornographic experience for him. He was at a conference in New Orleans with another plastic surgeon friend of his and they were at a bar where the girls lift their shirts and show their breasts and you throw them beads. And Terry was like, "Oh, she's encapsulated..." They looked at each other and were like, "This is totally lost on us. This is not fun at all." I thought that was so funny.