Confessions Of A Real Housewives Plastic Surgeon

A lot of celebrities don't want people to know the work they've had done. So in our office, we have our main entrance and then we have a back door, where we sneak them in through the freight elevator. The nice thing — not just for celebrities, but all patients — is after the surgery, you can choose to go home or to a hotel to recover. I can come to the hotel so the appointment is in a private setting. If they live in New York, it's so easy for me to swing by their apartments to check on them so they don’t have to keep coming in and being inundated by the public.