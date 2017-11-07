Not so long ago, having the power to save the latest episode of The O.C. inside your TV for later while you watched the new Gilmore Girls was a novel and thrilling concept. One thing led to another, and now we can watch whatever we want for as long as we want, when and where we want, tearing through entire seasons in a single sitting. But why limit ourselves to just TV shows, movies, and traditional forms of entertainment when we also have the capability to do things like book our Botox appointments with a click of the Home button? The Plastic Surgery Network wants to make that possible.
Advertisement
Like the technologically advanced lovechild of Yelp and Hulu, with Pat from Smart House as its stepmother, the online platform seeks to take out the middleman between the plastic-surgery professional and the person who wants the plastic surgery. Its new Apple TV app is bringing that on-demand satisfaction to your television with what it calls “the first and only proficient, content-driven arena for plastic surgeons and authorities to share their prowess and online generated composition.”
In other words: You can “effortlessly search through various forms of media such as cosmetic surgery related videos, health, beauty and wellness podcasts, headline-worthy articles published by credible news sources, and more” while also being able to “shop around by locating and rating surgeons based on their procedural needs, skill and outcome.”
The app’s current capabilities don’t sound much more involved than what you can already find while browsing the web, but Forbes writes that the developers are already at work on add-on elements that could integrate Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology into the experience. It sounds like those old episodes of Nip/Tuck are about to get one-upped by the real thing.
Related Video:
Advertisement