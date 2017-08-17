Here's What Getting Botox At 30 Is ACTUALLY Like

I started noticing a change in my skin when I hit 27. Chalk it up to an irresistible sense of humor, but I felt self-conscious about the crow's feet and smile lines that had gradually appeared around my eyes and across my forehead. I knew I was probably (definitely?) the only one who was focusing on them, but after turning 30, I decided to consult with a doctor about Botox. (And I brought my friend who also wanted to give her upper lip a boost along for support, of course.) Check out the video below to watch us get injections from Dr. Stafford Broumand for the first time.
If you're considering Botox, it's important to do your research. Gathering as much info as you can by speaking candidly with a board-certified doctor who specializes in cosmetic dermatology or surgery is the best way to lay the groundwork for satisfaction. Remember that Botox is a tool used to enhance what already makes you beautiful — and anyone who tells you otherwise is probably not the doctor for you. Keep in mind that Botox isn't permanent, either. Injections typically only last for three to six months, so if you love 'em, you can get touch-ups, but if you don't, you aren't stuck with the results.
Before going through with the Botox, I worried that my face would lose some of its mobility, or that the tweaks would be super-noticeable. But the procedure hurt no more than a little pinch, and none of my friends could even tell I had anything done unless I showed them before and after photos. Now that the Botox is wearing off, I'm pretty much back to my old self — though I thought the finished look was so natural and flattering that I'm considering going back for another round.
