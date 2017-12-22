Why I Got A Facelift Before I Turned 50

The day of the surgery, we started at 7 AM and it took a good four or five hours. I did a lower facelift, where they pull from the neck and the lower jaw. When you do that, naturally the skin underneath your eyes will pile up there. Since he would have to cut underneath the eyelid and pull that skin up anyway, I was like, 'Why don’t you just do my eyelids, too?' So I also got the upper eyelid lift at the same time. When I woke up, I said goodbye to Eddie and an aftercare nurse watched me at a facility overnight and took care of me. I had drains in and she fed me and gave me my medication for 24 hours. The next morning, I went back to Dr. Ambe and he took the drains out and cleaned me up and sent me home. For the first three days, I just laid in bed and didn’t do a whole lot — day three was when the swelling really set in. It was not so pretty.