"It was the craziest pain ever," she told GQ, noting that she wasn't under anaesthesia or any numbing agents during the process. "I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days." (This isn't entirely different from another illegal bum augmentation we've heard before.) Still, she says she was happy with the results and planned to return for a touch-up — but wasn't able to for one very scary reason: "By the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up 'cause she's supposedly killed somebody. Well — somebody died on her table."