Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Dating G-Eazy, But She Isn’t Ruling Him Out Either

No matter what season it is, Megan Thee Stallion has constantly proven that she is holding on to hot girl summer. In the midst of raging rumors that Megan is dating G-Eazy, after a video surfaced of the two of them getting cuddly on a couch, she went on New York's HOT 97 and pleaded her case.
Megan reassured the world that she wasn’t hooking up with G-Eazy, but the folks over at the New York City-based radio station called her in for an interview so that they could get a firsthand explanation.
During the radio interview, when asked why Megan was trolling fans with the hush-hush relationship, she smiled and said,” I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Megan continued to deny the relationship and claimed that she’s single. Also, in an attempt to reject the one-night stand theory, she said, ”It wasn’t a fling. It wasn’t a club jumpoff...You know, people get turned up in the moment.”
And, when it came to pointing fingers about who shared the video, Megan quickly reiterated that G-Eazy was the one who posted it. She said she didn’t find out about the video until the next morning.
Here’s where the spidey senses for new relationships start tingling, though. Megan confirmed that she has dated white guys before and when asked if G-Eazy has “shot his shot,” she said he’s cute, “a great guy,” and that he would be an option if she didn’t want to be single.
Initially, Megan’s fans, the Hotties, were shook when they saw the video of her kissing G-Eazy and didn’t hesitate to share their two cents.
All I could think of when I watched that video of Megan and G eazy pic.twitter.com/jKVnoGOQIB— skinny (@boiledratmeat) February 3, 2020
First money bagg and now g eazy.... we can’t keep letting her get away with this yo.... we gotta save Megan y’all https://t.co/VQC69Ir4Kd— yoongi⁷ (@r7pIine) February 3, 2020
if this isn’t everyone’s reaction to seeing g easy sucking on megan thee stallion face pic.twitter.com/YbrFfBZp25— g✨ (@galyyyj14) February 3, 2020
To which Meg, of course, had to respond.
Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not fucking G Eazy.— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020
The single life is completely understandable for the budding rapper, who has a lot on her plate right now. Despite Megan’s legal battle with her label, she dropped her third EP on March 6. Suga introduces her sexy new alter ego, which she shares on the tracks that are definitely worthy of your spring playlist.
Whatever happens next, it seems like G-Eazy will have to wait until fall, when cuffing season is in full swing, because there’s no chance he’d outlast another hot girl summer.
