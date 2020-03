Meet Suga, Megan Thee Stallion’s Sexy New Alter Ego

Megan is just one of many musicians to tap into the concept of an alter ego. Some of the Black women that she stans have also incorporated alter egos into their careers, including Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj. Bey famously introduced the world to Sasha Fierce on her third album (we haven't seen her in a while), and Minaj has almost 20 different personas , each with a distinct personality and rap cadence. In an industry marked by an obsession with branding, alter egos give artists a chance to widen the scope of their artist identity, allowing them to express themselves to the fullest.