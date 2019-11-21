Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors

On the one hand, Megan Thee Stallion is friends with Jordyn Woods and performed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, so it wouldn't be inconceivable that she went on a date with Tristan Thompson. On the other, Megan Thee Stallion is friends with Jordyn Woods and performed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, why would she go on a date with Tristan Thompson? After the "Hot Girl Summer" singer appeared at the New York Knicks game earlier this week, there were rumors it was because Thompson personally invited the 24-year-old over Instagram DM. After fans then learned Thompson wasn't playing in Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat, one blamed the singer on Twitter.
"@theestallion must've wore that boy out!" they tweeted, and she was having none of it.
"What In the fuck are you talking about," she replied. "I wish y’all would stop making shit up I don’t even know that n—."
She also clarified her presence at the Knicks game on Monday, denying that she had attended as Thompson's guest.
"Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej," she wrote.
Thompson is not exactly the most eligible bachelor on the market right now after his messy split from Khloé Kardashian that involved allegedly cheating on the reality star with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's then-BFF. The whole debacle ex-communicated Woods from the Kardashian-Jenner circle, and ever since she and Megan Thee Stallion have been having a hot girl summer on Instagram. Even now that it's colder, the core principles of the catchphrase remain, meaning Megan doesn't need Thompson's help to go to a basketball game.
