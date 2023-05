A Guide To The Best Music Festivals In 2023 (That You Can Still Get Tickets For)

Whether you want to lie back and listen to Lorde, dance away to David Guetta (yes, he’s still going) or go wild with Fred Again, we’ve found the best music festivals across the globe. Yes, the big ones like Glastonbury and Tomorrowland are already sold out but there are plenty of lesser known — but still great — festivals to discover, from Spain to Ireland and even Transylvania. Keep reading to see which ones we're most excited about, all in date order to make things easy.