A Guide To The Best Music Festivals In 2023 (That You Can Still Get Tickets For)

With the warmer weather creeping in, there’s a lot to look forward to: sun on our (sunscreen-covered) faces, the beach, barbecues, weekends spent stretched out in the park. But it’s not all about long, lazy days. For some of us, our alter ego, the feral club rat, has to make an appearance at some point and there are few better times than festival season.
Whether you want to lie back and listen to Lorde, dance away to David Guetta (yes, he’s still going) or go wild with Fred Again, we’ve found the best music festivals across the globe. Yes, the big ones like Glastonbury and Tomorrowland are already sold out but there are plenty of lesser known — but still great — festivals to discover, from Spain to Ireland and even Transylvania. Keep reading to see which ones we're most excited about, all in date order to make things easy.
