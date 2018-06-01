Festival season is upon us, bringing with it cold pints, slamming headliners, and (hopefully) some sunshine. 'Festival fashion', though, is often synonymous with some pretty dodgy concepts – think cultural appropriation, tie-dye and tassels galore – when really, your in-field style needn't differ too much from your regular aesthetic. Rather than turn up dressed for a costume party, we'd prefer to incorporate some of spring's best pieces into an outfit we'll wear time and time again.
There are some practical issues to address; stomping boots or wellies are the most practical for countryside festivals, where a mudslide is never out of the question, whereas looser styles like jumpsuits are more fitting for beachside events. You can't go wrong with a belt bag, and thanks to Gucci's quilted offering, there's a plethora of high street options to choose from. Sunnies are always a must (if only to conceal a hangover), as are comfortable sandals that will last am to pm if you're headed to a desert festival.
Whether you're staying in the city to see Erykah Badu at Field Day, getting your indie fill in the Welsh countryside at Green Man, or going further afield for some sunshine and sea, we've got your festival style sewn up. Click through to see what we're wearing at summer's biggest parties.