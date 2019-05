Lucky for us, this ancient last has gotten an update — many updates, actually, over the last few millennia. There’s a reason it’s stayed current since the beginning of the Holocene — whether woven from cloth or grass, the rope is a classic, nautical detail that lends any sandal a slightly preppy, garden-party touch . It’s also incredibly versatile — you’ll find it in heights from flat to flatform, so you can wear your fibre for almost any occasion. Click through to see the many iterations we dug up; from simple flip flops to colourful woven slides and evening-appropriate heels. (We may have even thrown in a raffia-adorned stacked platform — just because this style is almost as old as civilisation itself, doesn’t mean it can’t still party.)