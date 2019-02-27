7 Places To Stalk For The Best Vintage Jewellery

Similar to shopping for vintage clothing, one of the best parts of finding the perfect thrifted pair of earrings or strand of pearls is that you can be pretty sure no one else will have it. Because if you're going to wear something every single day, don't you want to make sure it's unique? Sure, it may take a bit of patience, research, and digging to find the vintage pieces right for you, but the seven retailers ahead are a solid-gold place to start. No matter what decade or look you fancy, the world of vintage jewellery is stacked with options. Click ahead to see what we mean.